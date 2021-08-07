Covid-19 patient jumps to death from SCB building

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Two days after a 73-year-old Covid patient was found dead in the toilet of SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH), another infected person at the MCH allegedly jumped off the fourth floor ward to his death on Friday.

Haria Singh (55) from Mayurbhanj was admitted to Covid unit-1 on the fourth floor of eye department building on Wednesday after testing positive for the virus. Sources said he jumped from a window and sustained serious head injuries. Though he was immediately rushed to the casualty wing, he succumbed to his injuries.

Sources said lack of proper surveillance by the hospital attendants facilitated the patient in breaking the window pane and jumping off the fourth floor. While the hospital authorities were not available to comment on the incident, Mangalabag police registered an unnatural death case. The man had a record of mental health issues, police said.

