Fertiliser black marketing hits framers hard in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as kharif paddy cultivation has picked up in the district, black marketing of fertilisers has hit the farmers hard. Poor supply of fertilisers has led to black marketing of urea and gromor by unscrupulous traders in the district. With no other option, the distressed farmers are being compelled to buy the soil nutrients at high prices.

As per report, 1,35,013 hectares of land have been taken up for kharif paddy cultivation across the district. As per estimation of the district agriculture office, around 19,000 tonne of fertilisers is required for the region. However, the district has so far received 12,000 tonne.

The administration has authorised 182 cooperative societies and 435 shops for selling fertilisers at government price. According to market sources, urea is being sold between Rs 300 and Rs 400 a 45 kg bag against a stipulated price of Rs 266.5. Similarly gromor is being sold at Rs 1,800 against Rs 1,500 per 50 kg bag. Taking advantage of short supply of fertilisers, some unscrupulous traders have jacked up the price by creating an artificial scarcity in local markets due to laxity in monitoring and enforcement by the administration.

Though district agriculture officials claim to have formed special squads, enforcement activities are yet to be carried out against the unscrupulous traders to curb rampant black marketing of fertilisers, the farmers alleged. Efforts to get the chief district agriculture officer’s response on the issue proved futile.

