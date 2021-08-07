IIC shunted after his video abusing public in inebriated state goes viral

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur SP Akhileshwar Singh on Friday transferred IIC of Bandar Marine police station Ajaya Kumar Muduli to the district headquarters after a video of the cop misbehaving with the public and mediapersons in an inebriated condition went viral on social media.

A video grab of the drunk IIC | Express

Singh has also directed sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Priyaranjan Satpathy to conduct a probe into the incident. Naugaon IIC Bharat Behera has been put in charge of Bandar Marine police station.

On Thursday night, a drunk Muduli was patrolling in areas under Bandar Marine police limits in a police vehicle when a heated exchange broke out between him and the driver. Both of them came out of the vehicle and were engaged in a verbal duel in Marichpur bazaar.

On hearing the commotion, villagers reached the spot and one of them informed the local reporter of a regional news channel about the incident. The scribe rushed to the spot and found Muduli in uniform lying near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Marichpur bazaar in a drunken state. When he started recording the incident, the IIC got enraged and assaulted the reporter. Villagers intervened but the drunk cop shoved them away and tried to escape from the spot.

In the morning, a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms while the scribe submitted a memorandum to the SP seeking action against Muduli. SDPO Satpathy said, “After being directed by the SP, I conducted an inquiry and found the IIC guilty. I have submitted the probe report to the SP and it will be sent to the DGP seeking action against the officer.”

Meanwhile, residents of three villages have demanded action against the cops who consumed liquor on the pedestal of Gandhi’s statue. Marichpur sarpanch Bharati Swain said, “It is disrespectful and insult to the father of the nation. Villagers of Marichpur, Bandar and Dhanurbellari have decided to take to the streets if action is not taken against the IIC.”