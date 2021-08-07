STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLA’s representative gets murder threat in ‘Maoist’ poster

A poster, purportedly written by Maoists, threatening to eliminate the representative of Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher has surfaced in Khaprakhol here on Friday.

Published: 07th August 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 09:06 AM

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:

Maoist poster

The hand-written poster, which was found pasted near Ghunusar-Kurlumal Chowk, contained warning for the legislator’s representative. Besides, it also stated that the red rebel who surrendered before Balangir police recently, did not belong to the Maoist organisation.

Aitu Korsa alias Surjan, a cadre of CPI (Maoist), had laid down arms on August 1. Hailing from Mankelli village in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, Surjan was the area commander of Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the banned outfit. The Maoist cadre was carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head.

Sources said the poster, fixed on a traffic signage board, was put up on Thursday. On being informed, Khaprakhol police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police are trying to ascertain the authenticity of the poster. A senior officer said, “There is a possibility of involvement of mischief mongers behind the poster. We are verifying it.” Sources said police have intensified patrolling in sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incident.
 

