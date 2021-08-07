STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha forest department to open new eco-retreat spots for tourists

As economic activities have resumed after the graded unlocking, the State government on Friday asked the Forest department to open the newly developed eco-retreat spots.

Hills, Hill station, Tourism

Representational image

By Express News Service

Reviewing the progress of these spots including those at Nrusinghnath in Bargarh district, Pine forest in Koraput, Patora dam in Nuapada, Tensa in Sundargarh and Kanjiapani in Keonjhar district, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra asked the department to develop them for day tourists or as night stay camps depending on their uniqueness and tourist attraction potential.

The possibility of developing night stay camps at places like Kalinga Ghat pine forest, Bonai, Deomali hill top, Dambarugarh Mahanadi riverside and Jakham eco-site in Kalahandi district was also discussed.

It was decided to develop Sikiri in Phulbani forest division, Bhimdunguri eco-site in Balangir forest division, Baliput eco-site in Satkosia wildlife division, Phurlijharan and Rabandhara waterfalls in Kalahandi forest division, Chakuria Ghat eco-center in Dhenkanal forest division and Dambarugarh eco-site in Boudh forest division. 

An action plan of Rs 30 crore was approved for the purpose. The department was advised to complete these projects by the end of this year. Another Rs 1.5 crore was sanctioned for 25 forest divisions for implementation of SOP for COVID prevention.

Growth in two years

  • Eco-tourism saw 96 per cent footfalls

  • 49 per cent growth in revenue generation

  • Revenue generation was Rs 8.32 crore in 2020-21

