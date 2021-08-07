Odisha government doubles 'late marriage' incentive for PVTG tribal girls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to reduce child marriages in the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) across Odisha, the ST and SC Development department has doubled the 'late marriage' incentive to Rs 20,000 this year. The incentive is only meant for girls of the communities.

It is being provided under the Odisha PVTG Empowerment and Livelihoods Improvement Programme (OPELIP) since 2018-19 to bring down child marriage prevalence in the tribal communities.

"The incentive was started with an amount of Rs 2,000 in 2018-19 and 2019-20. It was hiked to Rs 10,000 last year and doubled to Rs 20,000 this year based on the positive outcome," said OPELIP Programme Director P Arthanari.

He added that 180 PVTG girls marrying after the age of 18 will be identified by the village development committees and after the local sarpanch verifies and provides an age certificate, the OPELIP will transfer Rs 20,000 to their bank accounts this year.