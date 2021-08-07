STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: 'Students can raise grievances in Plus II result by August 11', says CHSE

Students will have to submit their grievances before the higher secondary schools concerned and the latter will forward the same to the Council by August 12.

Odisha schools Odisha students

Students ahead of entering classes in a school in Odisha. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has asked students to intimate their grievances, if any, pertaining to the annual Plus II examination results in Science and Commerce streams that were declared recently, by August 11.

Students will have to submit their grievances before the higher secondary schools concerned and the latter will forward the same to the Council by August 12. Around 95 pc students from both the streams had cleared the Plus II with marks being awarded on the basis of an alternative assessment adopted by CHSE in view of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Students will require to submit the supporting documents attested by the principal if their grievance is genuine and they find discrepancies in awarding of marks. Schools have been asked to verify each grievance before sending them to the Council for rectification. Council officials said those who are not satisfied with the result will be allowed to sit for offline exams after Covid situation improves.  

