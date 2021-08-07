STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shrines reopen but Kapilash still neglected

While the district administration here has decided to reopen temples from August 12, lack of maintenance of Kapilash Pitha here has raised concerns among locals.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  While the district administration here has decided to reopen temples from August 12, lack of maintenance of Kapilash Pitha here has raised concerns among locals. The shrine which is being managed by the district Endowments department is lying in neglect despite  availability of funds. 

Official sources said, the State government had sanctioned Rs 1 crore under a special scheme last year for development of the temple. Though work had started, the pandemic halted the progress. As of now, as many as 14 out of 27 pole lights on the temple premises are out of order, drinking water facility is defunct for last five months and there’s no staff deployed for safety and maintenance. 

Locals have alleged that due to lack of security arrangement at the temple, anti-socials are active in the area. Contacted, Dhenkanal Debottar department officer Saphalya Mandit Pradhan informed that some poles were damaged after trees fell on them. Work is in progress to restore water and power supply. Police is maintaining vigil around the temple area, Pradhan said. Temples in Dhenkanal district will reopen from August 12 and devotees will be allowed from 7 am to 5 pm.

