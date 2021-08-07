Woman alleges faulty family planning surgery

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: A 31-year-old woman has alleged medical negligence causing complications after she underwent a family planning operation at Dhamnagar community health centre (CHC) in Bhadrak. Her husband registered a complaint with district medical authorities in this regard.

Khyati Prabha Barik, a mother of two, was operated upon by a team of doctors at a free camp held at the CHC on July 17. She was kept under observation for some hours and later discharged. After returning home, she complained of severe pain in her stomach after consuming food.

Her husband Niranjan took her to the CHC the next day and she was referred to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Bhadrak before being shifted to SCB Hospital and Medical College in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated.

Preliminary examination by doctors at SCB revealed that Khyati’s food pipe had sustained an incision causing the pain and another surgery was conducted. She was discharged from the hospital after 10 days. Khyati said she underwent the operation through laparoscopy but doctors cut the food pipe during the procedure.

CDMO Dr Santosh Patra said he received a complaint from Niranjan on Friday. Adequate compensation and free medical treatment will be provided to the woman, said Patra.

5 injured in group clash

Bhubaneswar: Five persons were injured after a fight broke out between two groups at Palasuni Munda Sahi here on Friday. The members of both the groups had a heated argument on Thursday. However, they resolved the matter among themselves. But on Friday evening, some youths of Palasuni Munda Sahi attacked few residents with sharp weapons over personal enmity. They also vandalised three auto-rickshaws and as many two-wheelers. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital.