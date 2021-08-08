STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four Odisha cops injured in attack by Bhadrak villagers, six arrested

Published: 08th August 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHADRAK:  Tension prevailed in Toranpada village within Sabranga police limits on Saturday after four police personnel were injured, two of them critically, in an attack by a mob following a dispute between two families over erection of an iron pillar. 

The police personnel who sustained critical injuries in the attack are head constable Prabhuranjan Nayak, lady constable Smrutirekha Bal and two of her colleagues Iskhak Khan and Braja Mohan Singh.

They were admitted to the district headquarters hospital here for treatment. As many as six villagers-Karunakar Mallick, Sushama Mallick, Rohini Mallick, Anima Mallick, Khiramani Mallick and Aganti Mallick were arrested in this connection.

Sabranga IIC Manorama Barik said the trouble started after an FIR was filed by one Prasant Tripathy against Karunakar for erecting an iron pillar for the purpose of a shade near his brick kiln in the village on Wednesday.

When Prasant and his son asked Karunakar to remove the pillar, the latter attacked them.

The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed near the kiln and later circulated on social media.

Basing on Prasant’s complaint, the four police personnel visited the village to investigate the matter on the day. 

When the police team reached Karunakar’s house, he and members of his family including a woman attacked the personnel with iron bars, bamboo sticks and a chopper.

On being informed, another police team rushed to the spot and rescued the injured personnel and arrested the accused.

A platoon of police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. 

