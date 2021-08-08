Heat and humidity return to Odisha, rains predicted only after August 20

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Heat and humidity have made a comeback in Odisha as south-west monsoon entered a break spell in the last 10 days.

The IMD too doesn’t have any immediate projection for relief. The monsoon core zone regions including Odisha will not witness widespread rainfall in next two weeks, it said.

On Saturday, Boudh recorded highest 36 degree Celsius followed by Talcher 35.6 degree, Angul 35.1 degree, Balasore 34.9 degree and Sambalpur 34.8 degree.

Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also recorded 33.9 degree Celsius and 33.6 degree respectively on the day.

Similarly, the relative humidity stood at 97 per cent (pc) in Baripada, 95 pc in Balasore, 94 pc in Bhubaneswar, 93 pc in Talcher, and 92 pc each in Koraput, Titlagarh, Daringbadi and Nayagarh.

Though four low pressure systems were formed over the Bay of Bengal (BOB) in the last two months, only one had triggered rainfall activity in Odisha.

“A positive phase of monsoon is likely to move northwards from August 13. Monsoon core zone areas are expected to receive widespread rainfall from August 20 onwards,” Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das told TNIE. Odisha has received 475.6 mm rainfall from June to August 7, which is 27 pc less than its average rainfall during the same period.

The State had received 574.2 mm rainfall between June and August 7 last year at 12 pc deficit.

Meanwhile, the rainfall deficit has affected the sowing operations of kharif crops like pulses, cereals and oilseeds across the State.

Around 20 districts have recorded deficit rainfall during the period. While Jajpur has recorded 56 pc deficit, Bhadrak reported 50 pc followed by Gajapati 45 pc, Balangir 40 pc, Keonjhar 38 pc, Nabarangpur 37 pc, Kalahandi and Jharsuguda 36 pc each.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said, “Break monsoon condition is expected to continue till August 15 or 16.”

The regional Met office has forecast thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places in 14 districts on Sunday.