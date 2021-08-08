Odisha Chief Secretary, 5T Secretary review projects, third wave preparations in Sundergarh
The team comprised of Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, National Health Mission Director Shalini Pandit and Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, R Vineel Krishna.
Published: 08th August 2021 03:57 AM | Last Updated: 08th August 2021 08:53 AM
ROURKELA: A high-level team of the State government visited Sundargarh sub-division on Saturday and reviewed the status of different development projects along with administrative preparedness against a possible third wave of Covid-19.
The delegates also visited the 33/11 kV power grid substation at Kundukela, Vedabahal Coal Corridor site and an Anganwadi centre being built in the modern BaLa (Building as Learning Aid) model and the Kanjirima Government High School.
A meeting was later held to review the progress of education, women and child development, nutrition, livelihood, connectivity, drinking water, agriculture, irrigation and health and sports infrastructure in the district.