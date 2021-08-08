Odisha Chief Secretary, 5T Secretary review projects, third wave preparations in Sundergarh 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A high-level team of the State government visited Sundargarh sub-division on Saturday and reviewed the status of different development projects along with administrative preparedness against a possible third wave of Covid-19.

The team comprised of Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, National Health Mission Director Shalini Pandit and Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, R Vineel Krishna.

The delegates also visited the 33/11 kV power grid substation at Kundukela, Vedabahal Coal Corridor site and an Anganwadi centre being built in the modern BaLa (Building as Learning Aid) model and the Kanjirima Government High School.

A meeting was later held to review the progress of education, women and child development, nutrition, livelihood, connectivity, drinking water, agriculture, irrigation and health and sports infrastructure in the district.