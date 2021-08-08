STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha DGP reviews anti-Naxal operations in Kalahandi  

DGP Abhay reviewed anti-Maoist operations in the district during his visit to Bhawanipatna on Saturday. He was here to inaugurate the District Intelligence and Operational Centre.

CRPF jawans with seized materials on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  DGP Abhay reviewed anti-Maoist operations in the district during his visit to Bhawanipatna on Saturday. He was here to inaugurate the District Intelligence and Operational Centre.

Accompanied by DIG SWR Rajesh Pandit, SP Kalahandi Saravana Vivek and other senior police officials, the DGP presided over a review meeting at Bhawanipatna reserve police. He took stock of the law and order situation along with police preparedness to tackle a possible third wave of Covid-19 in the district. 

Appreciating the security forces’ efforts, he said activities related to the red rebels are on the wane in Kalahandi with the surrender of three Maoists in the past one month. “I appeal to the Maoists to return to the mainstream and avail monetary assistance and rehabilitation under the State government scheme,” added DGP. 

The police chief also called for uprooting the flourishing illegal ganja trade in the district and appreciated the efforts of the forces for making increased drug hauls in recent times. Meanwhile, jawans of CRPF 4th battalion seized huge cache of arms and explosives during combing operation at a Maoist hideout near Tadijhola village under Trilochanapur gram panchayat of Lanjigarh block on the day. 

Supervised by Commandant Manoj Kumar Yadav, the search operation resulted in the seizure of two guns, 30 gelatin sticks, 50 detonators, three batteries, steel containers, remote control, wire bundles, Maoist banners and other paraphernalia.

