Odisha: Eight months after collapse, Talapadar bridge awaits repair

The under construction bridge near Talapadar in Umerkote. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  Eight months after an under-construction bridge collapsed near Talapadar village under Umerkote block leading to death of a worker, repair work is yet to start at the site. The mishap in January this year had left a worker dead and three others seriously hurt.

Soon after the incident, political parties had rushed to the spot and assured the people to complete the bridge within six months before rainy season.

However, with work yet to commence, worried villagers are gearing up to take to the streets if construction doesn’t start this month.

Sources said, the State government had approved the bridge project under Biju Setu Yojana after a long-standing demand in 2017.

The construction work of the bridge had started in 2018 and was supposed to be completed by 2019. With an estimated expenditure of Rs 2.41 crore, the 68.25 mtr long and 8.45 mtr wide bridge would connect 8 cut-off villages of Bhalusahi, Jodabondh, Bhaliabeda, Gaijhor, Jondriguda, Nangiguda, Katrusahi and Katkaguda.

These inaccessible villages depend on Umerkote for basic needs and were hoping for the bridge to help them commute. 

When the mishap occurred, two out of four slabs of the bridge had been completed and the third slab was being laid. But with repair yet to start, villagers lament the bridge may not be functional soon.

“After a long-standing demand, the bridge was approved but tardy progress in its repair has dashed our hopes, said Tofan Mondol, a local.

Contacted, Rural Development Executive Engineer in Umerkote Sudan Charan Mohapatra said a fresh tender has been floated for the remaining project and work will start at the earliest. 

