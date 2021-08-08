One trapped dead during marble unloading in Odisha's Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a freak mishap, a labourer was trapped to death while two others sustained injuries when they were unloading marble from a truck at the posh Civil Township under RN Pali police limits here on Sunday.

Police sources said Abhijeet Banerjee (35) was trapped while unloading marbles from a truck, near the Bank of India branch, when a thick marble plate came hurtling down.



"As per preliminary investigation, six labourers were unloading marble plates from the truck. Banerjee died on the spot in the mishap and two others were injured. Their condition is stable and they are out of danger," said RN Pali police station IIC BK Bihari.



The marble consignment was procured by a person for use in his building construction. The body has been seized and sent for postmortem.

