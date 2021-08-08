STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six held for circulating counterfeit currency worth Rs 13.85 lakh in Odisha

Police have seized the highest amount of fake currencies of Rs 8 lakh from Nirala and Rs 4.46 lakh from Jhangde.

Published: 08th August 2021 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha crime

The accused nabbed in fake currency distribution case in Sambalpur. (Photo | Express)

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur police have arrested six persons, including two from Chhattisgarh, for allegedly circulating counterfeit currency notes in Odisha.

Police have recovered fake currency notes of Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2000 denominations worth Rs 13.85 lakh from their possession on Saturday night.

The accused persons are Satyanarayan Nirala (26) and Abhiram Jhangde (48) from Rayagarh district of Chhattisgarh and Sagar Sahu (26), Ashok Sahu (27) of Gopalpur, Shiv Shankar Bania (30) of Kumbo and Gunanidhi Bhoi (38) of Kasipali in Bargarh district.

Police have seized the highest amount of fake currencies of Rs 8 lakh from Nirala and Rs 4.46 lakh from Jhangde.

According to the police, a tea stall owner Sankar Singh of Sambalpur after getting into a brawl with two of his customers over theft of his mobile phone, lodged a complaint alleging that the two persons had stolen the phone on Saturday.

During investigation, police found currency notes of Rs 100 denomination from their possession which appeared fake. After initial verification with bank officials, the duo were taken into custody for interrogation.

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said, the duo gave the police lead about two more persons in Bargarh district who were involved in the circulation of fake currency. A special team was formed to conduct search at various places to recover the counterfeit notes and nab other people involved in it, he said.

"We came to know that two persons from Chhatisgarh were involved in the printing of fake currencies notes and circulating those in the market. They were nabbed. The group was active in Bargarh, Sambalpur and parts of Chhattisgarh district since last six months. Their bank accounts have been frozen and efforts are on to ascertain the amount of fake currency notes they have circulated," he added.

Police have also seized a vehicle, mobile phones, bundles of paper, printer, stamps and other stationery items used for printing the currency notes. The accused have been booked under section 498 A, 489 B,C and D of the IPC.
 

