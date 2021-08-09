STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

1,229 ghost ration card holders in Cuttack

Officials are clueless about why the 1,229 beneficiaries, who have been lifting their rations under the food security schemes, did not turn up to avail financial assistance.

Published: 09th August 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Ration cards.

Ration cards. (Representational image)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Even as allegations of ghost beneficiaries getting ration under the PDS scheme have come to the fore in the city, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Civil Supplies department are yet to initiate a probe into the matter. 

Sources said there are discrepancies in the selection of beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) in the city which became evident during distribution of special ration and financial assistance during the first and second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. As per reports,  there are 72,178 beneficiaries receiving subsidised food grains including rice, wheat and kerosene under both the schemes in the city. 

Ration for five months was given to the beneficiaries during the first wave of the pandemic last year and again for three months were during the second wave this year under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. 
The special relief package included five kg of rice per head and one kg dal per family.

This apart, the beneficiaries were also given financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each. The civic body had received over Rs 7.21 crore for the purpose. However, as per CMC’s records, while over Rs 7.09 crore was disbursed among 70,949 beneficiaries, the rest Rs 12.29 lakh could not be given to 1,229 beneficiaries and returned to the district civil supplies officer. 

Both the CMC and the district civil supplies officials are clueless about why the 1,229 beneficiaries, who have been lifting their rations under the food security schemes, did not turn up for the financial assistance. What’s intriguing is that no probe has yet been initiated to ascertain its cause. 

While CMC officials did not comment on the issue, chief district civil supplies officer Tushar Kant Deo said he has instructed additional civil supplies officer Gyanendra Mishra who is in charge of CMC to verify the genuineness of the beneficiaries who did not turn up to receive the financial assistance.      
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha ration card Cuttack ghost ration card holders beneficiaries National Food Security Act State Food Security Scheme Covid ration supply Cuttack Municipal Corporation Civil supplies department Odisha Cuttack
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp