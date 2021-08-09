22-year-old Maoist in Odisha surrenders before Kandhamal Police

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: A 22-year-old lady Maoist laid down arms and surrendered before Kandhamal Police on Sunday. Kanti Mallick alias Amita was a member of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division for last four years. She belonged to Gangaranga village within Baliguda police limits of Kandhamal.

After surrendering, Mallick said she was disillusioned by the discriminatory behaviour of senior Maoist leaders who preferred Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh cadres over local tribals. Local tribal cadres are given step-motherly treatment, denied promotion and deployed just as foot soldiers who are asked to stay at the frontline during exchange of fire with security forces while other cadres escape.

She also stated that she was fed up with the party’s anti-social attitude and indiscriminate violence against her own people. Development policies of the government have shown that there is no need for the armed outfit to pursue the revolutionary movement, Mallick was quoted saying as she surrendered before Kandhamal SP Vinit Agrawal.

Agrawal said, Mallick will get financial assistance as per the rehabilitation scheme of the State government. She will also get assistance for building a house, pursuing studies and vocation training of her will.

