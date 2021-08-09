Adulterated tobacco and cannabis-laced products seized in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A joint enforcement squad of Commissionerate Police and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Sunday, August 8, 2021, raided three godowns at Malgodown and seized huge quantities of adulterated tobacco products. Owner of the godowns Kartik Ram was also arrested.

ACP Zone-1 Amarendra Panda said as many as 2,26,000 adulterated gutkha packets and eight lakh cannabis-laced tablets were seized from the three godowns. As per the preliminary investigation, the accused was procuring these adulterated products from Chhattisgarh, Raipur and Indore. The three godowns have been sealed and further investigation is on.