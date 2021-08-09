Ensure timely completion of state projects: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday, August 8, 2021, requested his cabinet colleague Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri for expeditious implementation of different projects in Odisha.

The two ministers met at the New Delhi residence of Pradhan and held discussions on mostly projects implemented by the Petroleum Ministry in Odisha. Apart from the petrochemical complex of IOCL at Paradip, they discussed the bio-ethanol refinery project at Bargarh, city gas distribution and gas pipeline project.

“We discussed the progress of oil and gas projects under implementation as well as upcoming projects in Odisha. Timely commissioning of projects will establish Odisha as the energy gateway of the east in line with PM’s vision of Purvodaya,” he tweeted.