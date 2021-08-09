Koraput coffee in Odisha to get Tata boost

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tata Coffee has agreed to market coffee grown in Koraput district in national and international markets. Announcing this, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Tata will procure coffee from growers in Koraput district and sell it across the country and abroad. He said the company will ensure the unique identity of Koraput coffee is kept intact before it is sold in the market.

The Chief Minister hoped the cooperation of Tata Coffee will help in socio-economic development of coffee growers of the State. This will also secure the livelihood of tribals of the district, he said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Sulochana Khara from Kasamapadar village in making cultivation of coffee popular in the district. “Khara has set an example for others as a successful coffee grower by selling over 200 kg coffee beans to Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Ltd (TDCCOL). Her contribution in popularising Koraput Coffee is commendable,” he said.

Stating that his government has prepared a special scheme to ensure livelihood of tribals through coffee culvitation in Koraput district, the Chief Minister said forest land rights of 46,000 acre have been given to 30,000 families till June this year.

TDCCOL procured 28,790 kg coffee beans from 193 tribal coffee growers in Laxmipur, Kashipur, Dasmantpur, Nandapur, Lamataput, Koraput and Pottangi blocks of Koraput district in 2020-21. The government has set a target to grow coffee on additional 80 hectare land during 2021-22 financial year.