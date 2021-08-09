STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Koraput coffee in Odisha to get Tata boost

CM Naveen Patnaik hoped the cooperation of Tata Coffee will help in socio-economic development of coffee growers of the State. This will also secure the livelihood of tribals of the district, he said.

Published: 09th August 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appreciated the efforts of Sulochana Khara from Kasamapadar village in making cultivation of coffee popular in the district.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appreciated the efforts of Sulochana Khara from Kasamapadar village in making cultivation of coffee popular in the district. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Tata Coffee has agreed to market coffee grown in Koraput district in national and international markets. Announcing this, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Tata will procure coffee from growers in Koraput district and sell it across the country and abroad. He said the company will ensure the unique identity of Koraput coffee is kept intact before it is sold in the market.

The Chief Minister hoped the cooperation of Tata Coffee will help in socio-economic development of coffee growers of the State. This will also secure the livelihood of tribals of the district, he said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Sulochana Khara from Kasamapadar village in making cultivation of coffee popular in the district. “Khara has set an example for others as a successful coffee grower by selling over 200 kg coffee beans to Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Ltd (TDCCOL). Her contribution in popularising Koraput Coffee is commendable,” he said.

Stating that his government has prepared a special scheme to ensure livelihood of tribals through coffee culvitation in Koraput district, the Chief Minister said forest land rights of 46,000 acre have been given to 30,000 families till June this year. 

TDCCOL procured 28,790 kg coffee beans from 193 tribal coffee growers in Laxmipur, Kashipur, Dasmantpur, Nandapur, Lamataput, Koraput and Pottangi blocks of Koraput district in 2020-21. The government has set a target to grow coffee on additional 80 hectare land during 2021-22 financial year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Coffee Odisha Odisha Koraput coffee Tata Chief minister Naveen Patnaik Sulochana Khara Odisha coffee cultivation Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation of Odisha Lt
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp