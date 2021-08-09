STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Malkangiri Collector scraps Andhra trader's Rs 1 crore solvency certificate

Ex-Collector Yedulla Vijay, Sub-Collector and Motu tehsildar should be taken to task, says former MP Pradeep Majhi.
 

Published: 09th August 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former MP Pradeep Majhi said with cancellation of the solvency certificate, justice has been delivered to the people of Malkangiri.

Congress leader and former MP Pradeep Majhi said with cancellation of the solvency certificate, justice has been delivered to the people of Malkangiri. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri Collector Vishal Singh has cancelled the solvency certificate for Rs 1 crore issued favour of Andhra Pradesh-based trader Ch Venu Gopal putting an end to the stone quarry tender fixing controversy leading to the transfer of his predecessor Yedulla Vijay. 

The certificate was issued by Malkangiri Sub-Collector on March 17 this year basing on which the then Collector Vijay issued orders to lease out seven valuable quarries in favour of Venu Gopal, owner of VG Granite at Peta in Motu tehsil. The issue snowballed into a major controversy as allegations of manipulation of bid papers were brought up.

Singh cancelled the solvency certificate on July 13 while hearing the case in his court but the order sheet was made public on Sunday. In his order, the Collector cancelled the Rs 1 crore certificate basing on reports of the tehsildar and revenue inspector (RI) of Motu which stated that the land cost and building owned by Venu Gopal at Peta would be Rs 5 crore. 

It was also found that the solvency certificate was issued solely basing on the report of Motu RI without verifying its genuineness. It was issued without having any certification on building valuation by any competent authority as mentioned in Rule 5(6) of Odisha Miscellaneous Certificate Rules, 2019, the Collector’s order stated.

Singh’s order has posed serious question marks on the manner in which the former Collector leased out the stone quarries. “The RI has reported on the valuation of machinery which doesn’t come under immovable property. Further, he stated that the plant is under construction. So the valuation made by Motu RI is questionable and in gross violation of rules. Hence, the solvency certificate issued in favour of Venu Gopal shall be treated as cancelled with immediate effect and any benefit to the party is hereby withdrawn,” the order added. 

The Malkangiri Collector also cancelled two other solvency certificates issued in favour of One Binay Ray and Rudra Kumar Patra by the Sub-Collector on the recommendation of the Kalimela tehsildar.  Contacted, Collector Singh confirmed the cancellation of the solvency certificate.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former MP Pradeep Majhi said with cancellation of the solvency certificate, justice has been delivered to the people of Malkangiri. As per the law, the administration needs to demolish the building owned by Venu Gopal which stands on dangar-II, paddy-II and jungle kissam land.

“The Malkangiri Sub-Collector, Motu tehsildar and former Collector Vijay were involved in issuing solvency certificate by violating Government rules and hence, should be taken to task. Action should be also initiated against Venu Gopal who was given the lease for seven stone quarries illegally,” Majhi said. 
Earlier, the Congress leader had claimed that tender boxes were shifted to the Collector’s residence by Vijay where the bid papers were manipulated to favour Venu Gopal for leasing out seven stone quarries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malkangiri Collector Vishal Singh solvency certificate VG Granite Congress MP Pradeep Majhi
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp