‘Two-third non-Covid patients faced access issues in Khurda’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two patients among every three faced challenges in availing non-Covid healthcare in Khurda district, including the State capital Bhubaneswar, during the pandemic, found a recent study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to the study, two-third of participants (69 per cent) encountered difficulties in even getting routine investigations done, 67 pc in day-care procedures like dialysis and 61 pc in reaching hospitals.

While around 59 pc patients reported constraints in doctor appointments and 56 pc faced issues in getting emergency treatment, 47 pc had no access to pharmacy and 46 pc reported a delay in healthcare.

Respondents with multi-morbidity residing in urban areas expressed substantially higher problems than individuals having a single condition and residing in rural areas.“The initial Covid cases of Odisha were identified in Khurda. As it was one of the worst affected districts, we selected it for the study. The individuals having non-communicable diseases (NCDs) were identified with the help of community health workers,” said a researcher.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation was selected for urban settings, and two administrative blocks - Chandaka and Balipatana - were chosen for rural patients. Ten slums and 10 residential areas were randomly selected from the urban setting for the study.

The findings revealed that diagnostic services, physician consultation, transport arrangements, financial constraints, mandatory self-isolation, the need for social distancing and fear of visiting hospitals for risk of Covid-19 infections were the major challenges the patients faced.

“Physical and social distancing also led to inferior management of NCD risk factors and the elderly and patients with mental illness were affected the most. Telemedicine-enabled healthcare and home-based self-care emerged as alternate strategies for managing chronic illnesses during the pandemic,” the researcher said.

The study has suggested a decentralised network of doctor-pharmacy-patients and telemedicine-enabled healthcare with disease-specific virtual clinics to tackle the NCD treatment needs during public health emergencies besides prioritising home-based care for NCDs along with health literacy and community health-entrepreneurship model.

The community based mixed-method study conducted by Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) during May-June 2020 involved 600 patients to explore the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on NCDs care.