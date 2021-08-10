CMC neglect greets visitors at Netaji birthplace museum

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as the nation is celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the house where the national hero took birth and spent his childhood at Odia Bazaar has turned into an eyesore for visitors, thanks to the apathy of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).Illegal parking and dumping of garbage in front of the iconic Netaji Birthplace Museum is not only causing inconvenience to visitors but also dented the look of the place.

One side of the stretch from Dargha Bazaar Jail Road to the museum at Odisha was dug for laying of water pipeline a month back and has not been repaired yet. This has posed a hindrance for visitors going to the museum. What’s worse is heaps of garbage at the museum’s entrance has not yet been lifted causing a stink and a filthy atmosphere around the place.

A tourist who along with six others visited the museum on Monday said it was a tough task walking for around 200 metre from the spot where he had to park his vehicle. He said the unhygienic environment around the spot is disgusting. Achyuta Behera, a local said the civic body does not collect garbage and waste generated from the area regularly. “Heaps of rotting garbage and the foul smell emanating from it has become a cause of concern not only for tourists but also locals,” he said.

Interestingly, CMC officials do not have a clue on the work underway on the stretch between Dargha Bazaar Jail Road and the museum. “We do not know about the work being carried out on the road leading to the museum,” said CMC executive engineer DR Tripathy, adding he would look into the matter.

Enquiry into the issue revealed that the Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) had dug up one side of the road for laying of underground drinking water pipeline and dumped the waste in front of the museum. PHEO assistant engineer Arabinda Panda said the contractor who was entrusted with the task would be instructed to repair the road and clear the garbage around the museum in a couple of days.