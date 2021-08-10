Odisha coronavirus: Cases drop below 1,000 after four months

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: New Covid cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time in four months. The State reported 886 infections in last 24 hours. Khurda recorded the highest 253 infections followed by 81 from Cuttack and 62 from Balasore. Health officials said the cases have fallen below 1,000 after hovering between 1,000 to 1,300 for over a fortnight.

“This is significant as despite Sunday being a holiday, 66,063 tests including 19,466 RT-PCR were conducted with around five pc less tests than that of the previous day. But cases dropped by over 15 pc. The test positivity rate also came down to 1.34 pc,” said Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra. The cases are expected to decline further as the infection rate is below one pc in 21 districts and around two pc in four districts.

As may as 66 Covid fatalities declared in 10 districts took the cumulative death toll to 6,501. The government on Monday administered 2.5 lakh vaccine doses. So far, 1.81 crore doses have been administered.