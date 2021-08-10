STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha coronavirus: Cases drop below 1,000 after four months

As may as 66 Covid fatalities declared in 10 districts took the cumulative death toll to 6,501.

Published: 10th August 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test in Bhopal

A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: New Covid cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time in four months. The State reported 886 infections in last 24 hours. Khurda recorded the highest 253 infections followed by 81 from Cuttack and 62 from Balasore. Health officials said the cases have fallen below  1,000 after hovering between 1,000 to 1,300 for over a fortnight.

“This is significant as despite Sunday being a holiday, 66,063 tests including 19,466 RT-PCR were conducted with around five pc less tests than that of the previous day. But cases dropped by over 15 pc. The test positivity rate also came down to 1.34 pc,” said Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra.   The cases are expected to decline further as the infection rate is below one pc in 21 districts and around two pc in four districts. 

As may as 66 Covid fatalities declared in 10 districts took the cumulative death toll to 6,501. The government on Monday administered 2.5 lakh vaccine doses. So far, 1.81 crore doses have been administered. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp