Orissa HC refuses to grant stay, seeks status of Bagala Dharmasala land

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday refused to grant a stay order on sale of more plots from Bagala Dharmasala land in Puri town by the district administration to lodge owners evicted under the heritage project. However, the court sought a status report on Bagala Dharmasala land since the dispute over sale of portions of it was raised before it. The court was hearing a PIL filed in December 2019 by Jagannath Bastia, a resident of Puri, challenging the sale of plots measuring 340 decimal out of 2.574 acre Bagala Dharmasala land to rehabilitate evicted lodge owners.

Bastia had filed a fresh plea seeking intervention against rehabilitation of six more lodge owners evicted under the heritage project in plots measuring another 1.933 acre of Bagala Dharmasala land. He appeared in person through virtual mode and sought a stay order on the decision of the collector of Puri. Bastia also sought a stay order on any other construction activities other than reconstruction and renovation of Bagala Dharmasala.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray posted the matter to September 23 and directed the State government to file the status report on affidavit by then.According to the fresh petition, the collector had already issued a notification under Section-19 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency of Land Acquisition and Settlement Act, 2013 for rehabilitation of six lodge owners over the Dharmasala land. The petitioner alleged that purchasers in connivance with the district administration had forcibly bulldozed the main entrance of the Dharmasala and excavated earth from the land for the purpose of construction work.

Bastia’s petition taken up for analogous hearing along with the PIL subsequently filed by BJP leader and party national spokesperson Sambit Patra.The dispute has centred round the contention that the Dharmasala land belonged to Shree Jagannath Mahaprabhu under Amrutamanohi status and its sale is illegal as the Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955 prohibited transfer or sale of Amrutamanohi lands.