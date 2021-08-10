Lawyers suspend boycott of Chief Justice court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court Bar Association (OHCBA) on Monday suspended its boycott of the Chief Justice’s court. OHCBA member lawyers were boycotting the Chief Justice’s court since live streaming of the court proceedings was started on August 2. The live streaming of the proceedings was started on trial basis on that day and then discontinued till another trial run on Monday from 2 pm.

The association has been demanding immediate withdrawal of the High Court of Orissa Live Streaming of Court Proceedings Rules, 2021 as it was implemented without taking into consideration the views and suggestion of the association and the pros and cons.

OHCBA secretary JK Lenka said the decision to suspend abstention of the court of Chief Justice by member lawyers was taken by the general body. A final decision will be taken after a meeting with the Chief Justice, he said and added that a committee formed for the purpose will represent OHCBA at the meeting to be held soon.