Rent-free land for Bagchi Cancer Centre gets Cabinet approval

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Cabinet on Monday approved the Revenue department’s proposal to provide government land measuring 20 acre each in Infocity-II for establishment of Bagchi-Sri Shankar Cancer Centre and Research Institute, and Bagchi Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre on payment of a token Rs 1 per annum towards annual ground rent and cess.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also decided to waive off stamp duty and registration fees amounting Rs 2.92 crore for execution of lease deed of the land in Chandihata mouza of Khurda district.Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra said the State government is committed to fulfil the healthcare needs of the people in an equitable, efficient, transparent and time-bound manner.

The Cabinet further approved the proposal for lease of 18.23 acre of government land in Kalamati mouza under Sambalpur tehsil in favour of the Director, IIM Indore and Mentor Director, IIM Sambalpur for establishment of a permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur.

The land is given free of premium and incidental charges subject to payment of Rs 100 per acre per annum towards annual ground rent and cess at the rate of 75 per cent of the ground rent. The government would have to forgo over Rs 4.21 crore on non-recurring basis (one time) and another Rs 6.67 lakh on recurring basis.

In a separate decision, the Cabinet approved the lowest turnkey tender of TATA Projects Ltd amounting to Rs 331.28 for execution of Shree Mandira Parikrama project in the heritage city of Puri under ABADHA scheme. The work is targeted for completion within a period of 18 months, Mahapatra said.The Cabinet also approved 16 proposals including appointment of Anjan Kumar Manik, retired IAS officer, as member in the Odisha Public Service Commission.

