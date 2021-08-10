Solvency certificate: Sub-Collector, tehsildar at fault, says Collector

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Cancellation of the Rs 1 crore solvency certificate issued in favour of an Andhra Pradesh-based trader by Malkangiri Sub-Collector has exposed the deep rot in the district’s governance system. On the recommendation of Motu tehsildar, the Sub-Collector had issued the solvency certificate in favour of Ch Venu Gopal, an AP-based trader and owner of VG Granite at Peta in Motu, without ascertaining the genuineness of the report filed by the local revenue inspector. Basing on the certificate, the then Malkangiri Collector Yedulla Vijay leased out seven valuable stone quarries in favour of Venu Gopal allegedly by manipulating the bid documents.

Collector Vishal Singh, who cancelled the solvency certificate a few days back, blamed the Sub-Collector, Motu tehsildar and the RI for the stone quarry fiasco. The tehsildar and Sub-Collector are at fault for not verifying the RI’s report. A probe is being conducted by the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Southern Division in this connection. Action will be initiated against the officers at fault as per the recommendations of the RDC, Singh said.

“Lawful action will be initiated against the RI first followed by the tehsildar and Sub-Collector. The administration will recommend the government for action against those found guilty in the case,” the Collector added.

Congress leader and former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi said, “No where in the history of Odisha and India, solvency certificate for Rs 1 crore has been issued basing on the report of an RI. There is certainly a corrupt nexus and illegal bank transaction behind issuing the solvency certificate for Rs 1 crore.”

Stating that the Sub-Collector is the main accused in the corruption, Majhi questioned how a senior administrative officer can sign a solvency certificate of such a huge sum without verifying the genuineness of the RI’s report. “Prompt action should be taken against former Collector Vijay, the Sub-collector and tehsildar,” he added.