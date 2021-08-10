Special drive against illegal sand mining

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Launching a crackdown on illegal sand mining and transportation, Puri police has registered 115 cases, seized as many vehicles and arrested 120 persons between January and July.Three cases were registered with the arrest of as many persons between August 1 and 7.

The illegal sand extraction and transportation was rampant in Delanga, Kanas, Gadisagada, Konark, Nimapada and Kakatpur areas of the district. However, the special drive has controlled the activity significantly and the crackdown will continue in the coming days, said Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

Apart from targeting the riverbeds in the district, the mafia were reportedly extracting sand illegally from Balighai on the Puri-Konark marine drive road, said sources. Locals have also endorsed the special drive as the sand extraction from the beach area was severely affecting the ecosystem. The sand was being transported from Puri to Khurda and other districts, sources said.While the police had registered 35 cases, seized as many vehicles and nabbed 36 persons in May, 55 cases were filed in June for illegal extraction and transportation of sand.

“Drivers of the vehicles carrying sand are being asked to produce the required documents. We are also giving them time to collect the document through WhatsApp in case they do not have it with them. However, action is initiated if they are not able to produce the required documents,” said the police officer.