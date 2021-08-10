STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two of Ganjam quadruplets succumb at sishu bhawan

Despite complications, the team of doctors, with the support of multidisciplinary approach like haematology and hepatology had ensured a normal delivery.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Two of the quadruplets delivered by a 26-year-old woman from Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district at SCB Medical College and Hospital on Saturday night succumbed while undergoing treatment at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPPGIP) on Sunday. 

“Despite all efforts, we could not save the life of two of the four newborn baby girls- one weighing one kg and the other 660 gm - as they were underweight,” said Sishu Bhawan superintendent Prof Jnanindra Nath Behera. However, while the health condition of the baby girl weighing 860 gram remains stable, the condition of the other newborn weighing 465 gram is critical and has been kept in ventilator support, informed Behera. 

Chhabita Nayak wife of Birendra Nayak of Dihapada village was admitted to SCB Medical and College on Wednesday with the help of Smile Please, a voluntary group formed by Ollywood actor Sabyasachi Mishra. Her delivery was carried out by a team of doctors led by Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology department, Prof Tushar Kar. 

Despite complications, the team of doctors, with the support of multidisciplinary approach like haematology and hepatology had ensured a normal delivery. After the delivery on Saturday night, all the four newborn baby girls were admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) ward of Sishu Bhawan in a critical condition.

