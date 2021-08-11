Affidavits on VIMSAR’s ‘neglect’ sought

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Inquiry officer and retired judge ABS Naidu on Tuesday invited affidavits from persons who have been victimised by lack of proper treatment and care at VIMSAR, Burla.

Basing on the PIL of Gyanadatta Chauhan, a law student of Delhi University, the Orissa High Court on July 7 had appointed Naidu as the inquiry officer to investigate the alleged mismanagement and negligence in treatment of Covid-19 patients at VIMSAR. Nine deponents have also submitted affidavits in the court in this regard.

Naidu has given a time period of 15 days within which any person other than the nine deponents, who have faced problem in treatment at VIMSAR during the pandemic, can submit affidavits along with supporting documents for investigation.

The affidavits are to be submitted to the office of the inquiry officer at the Alternative Dispute Resolution Court in Sambalpur. The first hearing on the issue is scheduled to be held on August 31.