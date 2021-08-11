STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Corruption slur on Odisha government officers 

Jena was found in possession of one three-storey building each in Puri and Bhubaneswar, six plots including one in city’s Nuagaon area, two four-wheelers, 10 two-wheelers, among other possessions.

Published: 11th August 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance sleuths have traced assets worth Rs 1.66 crore in possession of Krushna Chandra Jena, a statistical assistant of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project under Puri municipality.

They raided his properties in Bhubaneswar and Puri on Tuesday following allegations of Jena amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Six teams of two DSPs, 10 inspectors and other staff of Vigilance conducted searches at three places in Puri district and one in the Capital city.

Jena was found in possession of one three-storey building each in Puri and Bhubaneswar, six plots including one in city’s Nuagaon area, two four-wheelers, 10 two-wheelers, bank deposits/fixed deposits amounting to Rs 49 lakh, insurance deposits over Rs 7.52 lakh, and other movable and immovable assets, said a Vigilance officer. Search operation is continuing.

In a related development, the anti-corruption agency’s officers conducted simultaneous searches at the properties of Khsetrabasi Mahanta, senior technical consultant at Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in Keonjhar district’s Joda block over allegations of corruption. Balasore Vigilance division conducted searches at four places in Keonjhar district.

Mahanta has been found in possession of one two-storey building and a plot in Keonjhar district, two buses, three four-wheelers, one two-wheeler, insurance deposits over Rs 66 lakh, more than Rs 2.42 lakh worth bank deposits and other movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 2.04 crore.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp