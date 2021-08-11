Corruption slur on Odisha government officers 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance sleuths have traced assets worth Rs 1.66 crore in possession of Krushna Chandra Jena, a statistical assistant of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project under Puri municipality.

They raided his properties in Bhubaneswar and Puri on Tuesday following allegations of Jena amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Six teams of two DSPs, 10 inspectors and other staff of Vigilance conducted searches at three places in Puri district and one in the Capital city.

Jena was found in possession of one three-storey building each in Puri and Bhubaneswar, six plots including one in city’s Nuagaon area, two four-wheelers, 10 two-wheelers, bank deposits/fixed deposits amounting to Rs 49 lakh, insurance deposits over Rs 7.52 lakh, and other movable and immovable assets, said a Vigilance officer. Search operation is continuing.

In a related development, the anti-corruption agency’s officers conducted simultaneous searches at the properties of Khsetrabasi Mahanta, senior technical consultant at Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in Keonjhar district’s Joda block over allegations of corruption. Balasore Vigilance division conducted searches at four places in Keonjhar district.

Mahanta has been found in possession of one two-storey building and a plot in Keonjhar district, two buses, three four-wheelers, one two-wheeler, insurance deposits over Rs 66 lakh, more than Rs 2.42 lakh worth bank deposits and other movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 2.04 crore.