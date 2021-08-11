Man killed by friends over Hanuman coin in Odisha, four held

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: In a shocking incident, four persons killed their friend over possession of Hanuman coin at Raitala village in Deogarh district. All the four accused, identified as Chandalu Kisan, Surendra Majhi, Daitari Kisan and Pradeep Majhi of Tipirisingha village, were arrested and produced in court on Tuesday.

Police said the victim, Krishna Kisan, was rumoured to be in possession of a Hanuman coin. Believing the coin to have magical powers, the four accused hatched a plan to snatch it from Krishna. As per their plan, three of the accused took the victim to nearby Raitala village on the pretext of fishing on August 4 evening. However, Krishna did not return home in the night.

The next morning family members found Krishna’s body near a transformer close to Raitala and reported the matter to Deogarh police. Subsequently, police registered a case. Briefing mediapersons, Deogarh SP Rajkishore Paikaray said, “We suspect it to be a planned murder as there were several injury marks on the body of the deceased.

During investigation, it was found that four youths, who happened to be friends with Krishna, beat him to death and acquired a rare coin which they presumed to be a Hanuman coin. The suspects were taken into custody and during interrogation, they confessed to have committed the murder to get the valuable coin.”

Police have seized an axe and wooden sticks used in the crime besides the rare coin from the possession of the accused.