STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM felicitates hockey players from state for stellar Olympic show, announces cash awards

Birendra Lakra, the vice-captain of the men’s team, and Deep Grace Ekka, the vice-captain of the women’s team, presented team jerseys with signatures of all the team members to the Chief Minister

Published: 11th August 2021 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

CM Patnaik also handed over cash awards of Rs 50 lakh each to Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo who were part of the women’s hockey team at the Olympics. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday felicitated all the four hockey players from Odisha for their stellar performance in the Tokyo Olympics. At a special function at the Kalinga Stadium here, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik handed over cash awards of Rs 2.5 crore and offer letters for appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police to Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas who were part of the men’s hockey team that bagged a bronze medal in the Olympics.

Besides, the Chief Minister also handed over cash awards of Rs 50 lakh each to Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo who were part of the women’s hockey team at the Olympics. He appreciated the brave fight of the women’s team in reaching the semi-finals and creating history in Indian hockey.

Praising the performance of the players in the Olympics which brought glory to the state as well as to the entire country, the Chief Minister urged them to continue to bring laurels for the country in future. He also assured the players of full support from the state government in future.

The players expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for supporting Indian hockey leading to wonderful results in the Olympics. The players were happy as the state government has fulfilled its commitment of cash rewards and jobs on their arrival.

Birendra Lakra, the vice-captain of the men’s team, and Deep Grace Ekka, the vice-captain of the women’s team, presented team jerseys with signatures of all the team members to the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Minister for Sports and Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera, Chairman, Odisha Hockey Promotion Council, Dilip Tirkey, secretary 5-T VK Pandian and secretary Sports R Veenil Krishna were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Tokyo Olympics Hockey Birendra Lakra Amit Rohidas
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Photo | ISRO)
Setback for ISRO as GSLV fails to place earth observation satellite into orbit
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp