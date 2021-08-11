Odisha CM felicitates hockey players from state for stellar Olympic show, announces cash awards

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday felicitated all the four hockey players from Odisha for their stellar performance in the Tokyo Olympics. At a special function at the Kalinga Stadium here, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik handed over cash awards of Rs 2.5 crore and offer letters for appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police to Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas who were part of the men’s hockey team that bagged a bronze medal in the Olympics.

Besides, the Chief Minister also handed over cash awards of Rs 50 lakh each to Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo who were part of the women’s hockey team at the Olympics. He appreciated the brave fight of the women’s team in reaching the semi-finals and creating history in Indian hockey.

Praising the performance of the players in the Olympics which brought glory to the state as well as to the entire country, the Chief Minister urged them to continue to bring laurels for the country in future. He also assured the players of full support from the state government in future.

The players expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for supporting Indian hockey leading to wonderful results in the Olympics. The players were happy as the state government has fulfilled its commitment of cash rewards and jobs on their arrival.

Birendra Lakra, the vice-captain of the men’s team, and Deep Grace Ekka, the vice-captain of the women’s team, presented team jerseys with signatures of all the team members to the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Minister for Sports and Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera, Chairman, Odisha Hockey Promotion Council, Dilip Tirkey, secretary 5-T VK Pandian and secretary Sports R Veenil Krishna were also present.