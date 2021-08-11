STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM felicitates state's Tokyo-returned hockey players, presents them with cash awards

Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas were awarded Rs 2.5 crores each following the national men team's historic bronze-medal winning feat in Tokyo.

Published: 11th August 2021 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM hands over cash award of Rs 50 lakh to Deep Grace Ekka. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday felicitated the Indian hockey players of the state and handed them cash awards for their historic performances at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

While Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas were awarded Rs 2.5 crores each following the national men team's historic bronze-medal winning feat in Tokyo, Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo were handed Rs 50 lakhs each after the women's side reached the semifinal stage for the first time in Olympics.

Patnaik also handed Lakra and Rohidas offer letters for appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police in the State Police department during the felicitation program at the Kalinga Stadium here.

The chief minister lauded the performances of the two teams and advised them to continue their hard work and bring more laurels to the country.

The players expressed their gratitude with Lakra presenting the chief minister the Indian team jersey with signatures of all team members.

Ekka also presented the chief minister with the women's team jersey signed by all the team members.

The Indian men's team had defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the country's first medal in the sport in 41 years.

The women's team, however, lost to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Mens hockey team Womens hockey team Odisha CM prize
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Photo | ISRO)
Setback for ISRO as GSLV fails to place earth observation satellite into orbit
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp