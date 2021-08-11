Odisha: SC women labourers march against cop inaction

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of Scheduled Caste (SC) women took out a 20-km ‘padayatra’ from Naugaon to Jagatsinghpur on Tuesday protesting alleged inaction against miscreants who had heckled some of them while agitating against irregularities related to MGNREGS near BDO’s office on July 28.

The women labourers of Banso panchayat, who were engaged in different projects under MGNREGS, were protesting near BDO’s office against fake rosters and payment issues when some miscreants reached the spot and forced the women to call off the strike.

Police rushed to the spot and nabbed two persons but even after 12 days of the incident, the main accused has not been arrested. Project Director, DRDA Sarojkant Mohanty said, “The department has sufficient evidence against the people involved in MGNREGS irregularities and appropriate action will be taken soon.”