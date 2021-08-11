STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Prohibitory orders after Rs 754 crore water supply project faces protests

Section 144 clamped in three panchayats; 72 persons including 2 former MLAs arrested

Published: 11th August 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Locals taking out a protest march opposing the mega drinking water project in Rajkanika block of Kendrapara district. (Photo | Express)

Locals taking out a protest march opposing the mega drinking water project in Rajkanika block of Kendrapara district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Prohibitory orders were clamped in three panchayats of Rajkanika and Aul blocks to prevent protestors from disrupting construction work of the mega piped water supply project which would cater to a large population of neighbouring Bhadrak district. The prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC will remain in force till October 8 in Bharigada and Barunadiha panchayats of Rajkanika and Balakati in Aul block. 

On the day, police arrested around 72 protestors including two former MLAs of Aul Debendra Sharma and Dolagobinda Nayak for blocking the road near the project site at Barunadiha village and violating the prohibitory order.

Sharma, also the convener of Kharasrota Banchao Sangram Samiti, said they are opposing the project as the river would dry up after its implementation. “Inadequate water flow in Kharasrota will gradually destroy farming in 220 riverside villages having a population of around four lakh in Aul and Rajkanika blocks. The government should first build a barrage in the river before diverting the water for the project,” he added.

The project has been approved by the State government under Basudha Yojana to supply drinking water to Chandabali, Tihidi, Basudevpur and Dhamnagar blocks besides 47 wards in Basudevpur municipality, Dhamanagar and Chandabali NACs of Bhadrak district. However, a section of the public in Kendrapara’s Rajkanika and Aul are opposing the project by staging agitation.

Samiti secretary Bidhan Das alleged that on the pretext of providing drinking water to people, the government is planning to supply water to multinational companies and big business houses to run their plants and industries. 

Kendrapara Sub-Collector Niranjan Behera said, the prohibitory orders were imposed to prevent agitators from creating any disturbance. “Restrictions have been imposed on public gathering in and around the 500 metre radius of the project site near the Kharasrota river. Security has been tightened in the area,” he said.
Kendrapara SP Sandeep Sampat Madkar and other senior police officials are camping near the project site. As many as 12 platoons of police force have been deployed to check any untoward incident.

Executive engineer of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) Basant Nayak said the Rs 754 crore project envisages diversion of water from Kharosotra river in Kendrapara to 91 gram panchayats with a population of around five lakh of four blocks in the neighbouring Bhadrak district for drinking water purposes. 

“The project will not dry up the river as we will lift only surplus water for the project through pipelines. We have already started construction work and the project would be completed within three months,” he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp