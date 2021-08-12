Disclose details of proposed indoor stadiums in Odisha urban bodies: BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the State Cabinet approved a proposal for construction of 89 multipurpose indoor stadiums in urban areas, the BJP asked the State government to name the areas identified for the project, its cost and source of funding. Dubbing this as another political stunt ahead of the urban polls, BJP State secretary Tankadhar Tripathy said the people are keen to know the municipal corporations, municipalities and NACs identified for such a sporting facility.

The government has said that these indoor stadiums will come up in urban areas where such facilities are not available currently. “Will the government reveal the names of the districts, municipalities and NACs where these stadiums will come up,” he asked. Reminding the ruling BJD of its election promise in 2019 to build a mini-stadium in each block, Tripathy sought to know how many stadiums have been completed.