Odisha to conduct RT-PCR test of kids coming to hospitals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to assess the extent of Covid infection ahead of the third wave, Odisha government has decided to start RT-PCR tests of children coming to hospitals for treatment. As per the decision taken at the State level Task Force on paediatric Covid care chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra, all children getting admitted at different paediatric units will be tested for Covid-19.

For effective monitoring and supervision, a district-level task force will be constituted under the chairmanship of collector and other members, including CDMO, district wing officers, senior paediatric specialists and anaesthesia specialists.

The collectors have been directed to take a meeting in this regard and ensure swab collection facility at all hospitals. The Director of Public Health has been asked to chalk out a detailed strategy and monitor it regularly.

“All children reporting at the hospitals across the State irrespective of their symptoms will undergo RT-PCR test. This will not only help detect Covid cases among the paediatric population, but also give an impression of level of infection in the age group. The Covid screening will start soon,” said a health official.

Sources said the State has 1.4 crore population of people aged below 18 years old for whom Covid vaccine has not been introduced yet. As per the latest national serosurvey conducted by the ICMR in three districts of the State, 55 per cent (pc) in the 10-17 age group and around 52 pc in the six to nine years population had developed antibodies against SARS-CoV2.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the situation in other states and countries is being referred in coordination with WHO and Unicef officials for better appreciation of the current trend of infection in the paediatric group.

“At least 50 pc of ICU, PICU and NICU will be earmarked for Covid cases for immediate management. Stand-alone paediatric Covid hospitals will be set up on PPP mode in five municipal corporations if required. RT-PCR labs in all districts will be ready by end of this month,” he added.

Of the 3.1 crore projected beneficiaries, 1.86 crore people have been administered with at least a single dose vaccine and 43 lakh with double doses in the State.