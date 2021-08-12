Orissa HC directs govt to strengthen state forensic lab, regional labs with utmost urgency

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Expressing grave concern over the large number of cases pending for disposal with the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), Bhubaneswar, the Orissa High Court has asked the State government to infuse manpower and capability expansion in the lab with utmost urgency. The court’s concern came after it was informed on Monday that 589 cases pertaining to DNA tests are pending with SFSL and it was taking months to deliver the reports.

Citing the reason for delay, SFSL director during his personal appearance in the court at a bail petition hearing said that the laboratory is manned by only two scientific officers and as many assistant scientific officers. He said proposals were submitted to the government for appointment of two additional directors, 10 scientific officers and seven assistant scientific officers at the earliest to address the issue.

Justice SK Panigrahi said, “In view of the above, this court requests the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary, Government of Odisha to look into the pending issue of inadequate manpower at SFSL, Bhubaneswar and other regional centres with utmost urgency. And, take stringent measures to ensure that these tests as are requisitioned from time to time by various courts are done within the time prescribed under the protocol so that the courts, the prosecutors and litigants in general would not have to wait for the scientific reports for months together.”

He further said, “It is unfortunate that the State government has not given priority to the issue as it deserves. The issue of strengthening the regional forensic laboratories located in different parts of the State also deserves special attention in order to decongest the caseloads of SFSL, Bhubaneswar.”

“This Court deems it appropriate and proper that the instant issue warrants immediate attention of the State government and it is expedient on the part of the concerned department of the State to take immediate steps to ensure deployment of adequate manpower/technical personnel which will go a long way in shortening the time period for conducting such tests as the SFSL is required to undertake,” he added.