Panel formed by National Green Tribunal confirms illegal mining in Odisha's Ganjam district

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Confirming illegal stone crushing and mining of morrum in Ganjam, a committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stated that the practice is being carried out in violation of the environmental clearance at Sata Dhangudi hill under Sanakhemundi tehsil. The committee also found that the stone mining is being carried out within the eco-sensitive zone of Lakhari Valley Wildlife Sanctuary. Dr Pradeepa Nayak, environment scientist of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority and nodal officer of the committee, informed this to the NGT’s east zone bench in Kolkata on Monday.

Taking note of it, the bench of B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Saibal Dasgupta (Expert Member) said, “In view of the statement made by Dr Pradeepa Nayak, we direct that there shall be a restraint on all stone crushing activities as well as mining of morrum in Sata Dhangudi hill stone quarry in the area of 3.69 hectare under Patiguda mouza under Sanakhemundi tehsil till further orders of the tribunal”.Nayak also stated before the tribunal that the committee’s report has not been submitted as it is still pending before Ganjam collector.

Taking serious note of it, the bench said, “We, therefore, direct the district Collector to submit the report of the committee within one week. Otherwise, he shall be personally present in the tribunal and file his personal affidavit explaining the reason as to why the submission of the report of the committee is being delayed and why action should not be taken against him”.

The green tribunal fixed August 25 for listing of the case. The tribunal was hearing the petition filed by Satrughana Jena, a resident of Sanakhemundi area, alleging that the illegal quarrying is being done within five km radius of the sanctuary. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani appeared on his behalf.