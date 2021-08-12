Resume elective surgeries: Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the decline in Covid-19 cases, the Odisha government on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, ordered the resumption of elective surgeries at health facilities across the State with strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and infection control measures.

Superintendents of all medical colleges and hospitals, directors of Capital Hospital, Rourkela Government Hospital and all CDMOs have been asked to resume routine surgeries that were stopped for more than four months owing to rise in infections.

Director of Medical Education and Training Dr CBK Mohanty said the hospitals have been allowed to start elective surgeries by maintaining Covid protocol and putting in place all infection control measures.

Meanwhile, the State reported 1,078 new cases and 65 fatalities pushing the tally to 9,90,075 and toll to 6,630. Khurda district topped with 372 cases including 261 from Bhubaneswar followed by Cuttack (147).

Khurda also registered the highest 20 fatalities. Twelve deaths were from Cuttack and six from Nayagarh. No new case was recorded in Koraput while 15 districts reported infections in single digit and the remaining in double digits. The daily test positivity rate was at 1.56 per cent with 68,724 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.