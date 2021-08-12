Teacher held for sodomising 10-yr-old boy in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Dharmasala police on Wednesday arrested a teacher of a government primary school for subjecting a 10-year-old boy to unnatural sex in Jamubania village.

The accused was identified as Ashutosh Muduli. The incident took place on Monday. As per the complaint filed by the boy’s mother, Asutosh was the tuition teacher of her son.

“In our absence, Asutosh came to the house to teach the boy and committed the crime. He also threatened the child not to divulge anything to his parents,” the complaint stated. Dharmasala IIC Saroj Sahoo said medical examination of both the accused and the victim was conducted. The accused was produced in court and remanded to jail.