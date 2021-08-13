Application period for compensation for hit and run cases in Odisha extended

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has extended the period of application for getting compensation in a hit and run motor accident cases from six months to one year. The Solatium Fund Scheme was formulated on May 14, 2018, in the State as per the direction of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety to give compensation to the accident victims.

The Commerce and Transport department decided to extend the period of application for the compensation after it observed that the kin of many genuine victims is being deprived of the scheme due to delay in submission of applications.