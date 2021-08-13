STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik government gears up for land settlement of schools, colleges in Odisha

The land settlement, however, will be carried out for the government and aided colleges under Higher Education department and higher secondary schools under the School and Mass Education department.

Published: 13th August 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha schools Odisha students

Students ahead of entering classes in a school in Odisha. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has initiated the process for settlement of government land under the possession of educational institutions to make them eligible for Central funding under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and other schemes. 

The Higher Education department has asked the higher secondary schools and colleges built on government land without having the record of rights (RoRs) to furnish its details including present benchmark value to the Revenue and Disaster Management department within 15 days. 

The land settlement, however, will be carried out for the government and aided colleges under Higher Education department and higher secondary schools under the School and Mass Education department. 

Once the details are received from the higher secondary schools and colleges concerned, the Revenue Department will place the matter before the State Cabinet for a policy decision on settlement of the government land in favour of these educational institutions. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra on August 9.

An official from the Higher Education department said schools and colleges, including some of the reputed institutions established since long, have been deprived of Central funding under RUSA or other schemes due to lack of land records. Besides, the colleges do not get good ranking during NAAC assessment.

The educational institutions have failed to get the RoRs as it requires to pay a hefty amount for premium of government land, incidental charges, arrear ground rent, cess and penalty with interest for settlement. Though a decision to prepare a policy for settlement of educational institutions’ land was taken in 2018, it couldn’t be materialised. 

The officials said the new policy will be framed soon in which the area under the possession of standalone government degree colleges and higher secondary schools recorded in the name of Higher Education, and School and Mass Education will continue to be recorded in the name of departments concerned. In cases of aided colleges and schools, the land will be kept in their names with strict adherence to all revenue norms, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan RUSA Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management department Odisha Higher Education department Odisha school government land Chief minister Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp