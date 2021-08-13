STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates cotton mill, bus terminal at Digapahandi

Published: 13th August 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

The newly-inaugurated ginning mill in Digapahandi town.

The newly-inaugurated ginning mill in Digapahandi town. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR: In line with the State government’s policy of development of small towns, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday virtually inaugurated a cotton ginning and pressing mill and a bus terminal at Digapahandi in Ganjam district.

Stating that the government has been engaged in providing livelihood and basic amenities to people in small towns as part of its welfare policy, the CM said people of Digapahandi now have a new bus terminus for communication and a cotton mill for earning livelihood. Besides, every household in the town has been provided tap water.

Naveen further said the cotton ginning mill will boost the income of local farmers. “The mill will help increase income of farmers and inspire them to go for crop diversification. The mill, which has been set up at a cost of `3.28 crore, will cater to farmers of Ganjam and Gajapati districts,” he said. 

Cotton producing areas in Ganjam including Digapahandi, Sanakhemundi, Dharakote, Sheragada, Patrapur, Jagannathprasad and Bhanjanagar blocks will reap benefits as the mill has a capacity to produce 50 quintal lint cotton per day. This apart, the mill will provide employment to over 100 skilled and unskilled labourers. The area of cotton cultivation in Digapahandi has increased from 500 hectare to 5,000 hectare while production has jumped to 44 quintal from four quintal, he said.

Similarly, the bus terminus will accommodate 100 to 150 buses per day and benefit commuters of the region. Announcing the government decision to construct a multi-purpose indoor stadium at Digapahandi, the CM said a decision has recently been taken to develop sports infrastructure in the State. It will help develop a liking for sports among youths. Among others, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro and 5T Secretary VK Pandian were also present.

