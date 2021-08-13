STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC issues fresh notices over transgender reservation

President of the transgender community and social activist Meera Parida had filed the petition on February 12 on provisioning two per cent reservation to transgender in the local body elections.

Published: 13th August 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday issued fresh notices to the State government seeking a reply to a petition on provisioning two per cent (pc) reservation to transgender in the local body elections. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray issued the notices to the secretaries of Housing and Urban Development and Panchayati Raj departments and posted the matter to November 22.

President of transgender community and social activist Meera Parida had filed the petition on February 12. The court had first issued notices to the State government on March 3 seeking reply within four weeks. On April 27, the court had given final opportunity to file reply. But when the petition was taken up on Thursday, the State counsel submitted that for taking the required instructions for filing the reply, notices need to be issued to the secretaries of the two departments. Accordingly, the bench issued the fresh notices and the State counsel received them on behalf of the respondents.

Parida had moved the court citing the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s rejection of the State government’s recommendation to ensure a five pc electoral reservation for transgender people in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Assembly and municipal elections. The subject matter of reservation in local bodies is under the jurisdiction of the State Election Commission of the respective states, the ECI had replied. However, the ECI had replied that under the existing law, there is no provision in the Constitution or in the Delimitation Act, 2002 to reserve seats for any category like the ‘third gender’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court HC Transgender reservation Odisha social activist Meera Parida Chief Justice S Muralidhar Election Commission of India ECI
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp