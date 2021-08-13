Puri temple managing committee reconstituted

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Thursday reconstituted the Shri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee by nominating 10 members. According to Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) sources, senior lawyer Ashok Mohapatra will represent the Mukti Mandap while Madhab Puja Panda and Jagannath Kar will be from the Puja Panda Nijog and Pushpalaka Nijog respectively.

ALSO READ: Puri's Jagannath temple reopens, public to get entry from August 23

Similarly, Madhab Chandra Mohapatra, Ananta Tiadi and Durga Prasad Dasmohapatra will represent Pratihari Nijog, Suara Mahasuara Nijog and Daitapati Nijog respectively. Ramakrushna Dash, Mahant of Radha Ballav mutt, will represent other temples and mutts of Puri town. The other three members of the committee are sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik, Dr Ramakant Panda and chartered accountant Sarat Chandra Bhadra.