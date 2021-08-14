STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

24 held for ransacking water project site

“Police also mercilessly beat up many persons and illegally arrested them. Over 500 persons have been implicated in false cases,” he alleged.

Published: 14th August 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Amid simmering tension in Rajkanika, police on Friday arrested 24 persons for ransacking the construction site of the mega drinking water supply project and assaulting government officials at the riverside village of Bharigada.

On Thursday, a large number of villagers under the aegis of Kharasrota Banchao Sangram Samiti (KBSS) went on a rampage spree at the project site in violation of the prohibitory orders protesting the government’s plan to divert water from Kharasrota river in Kendrapara to the neighbouring Bhadrak district. They had damaged several vehicles and camp offices of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) besides assaulting police personnel and RWSS staff present at the site.

Additional SP of Kendrapara Indramani Behera said the arrested persons were booked under sections 143, 283, 147, 149 and 395 of the IPC and provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. Meanwhile, unease prevailed in many riverside villages of Rajkanika after the police crackdown on protestors. Accusing the police of violating human rights, convener of KBSS Debendra Sharma alleged that the cops picked up innocent villagers including women and children from their homes in midnight raids. “Police also mercilessly beat up many persons and illegally arrested them. Over 500 persons have been implicated in false cases,” he alleged.

Gitanjali Sahoo of Mukundapur said her 58-year-old husband Subash, who underwent a heart surgery last month, was sleeping when armed policemen barged inside their house and mercilessly thrashed him. “When I protested, they also beat me up with lathi and arrested my husband though he was at home during the violence on Thursday,” she claimed.

While several villagers voiced similar allegations against the police, Kendrapara Sub-Collector Niranjan Behera said, “We will take strong action against all the persons involved in the violence. The project work will be restarted soon.”

The Rs 754 crore mega piped water supply project has been approved by the State government under Basudha Yojana to supply drinking water to Chandabali, Tihidi, Basudevpur and Dhamnagar blocks besides 47 wards in Basudevpur municipality, Dhamanagar and Chandabali NACs of Bhadrak district.

However, people of Bharigada and Barunadiha panchayats of Rajkanika and Balakati in Aul block are opposing the project as they apprehend that the Kharasrota river would dry up after its implementation. They fear inadequate water flow in Kharasrota will gradually destroy farming in 220 riverside villages having a population of around four lakh in Aul and Rajkanika.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp